Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside
Feb 15 17 08:10 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2458


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2459

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2495

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2525

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2495


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable has remained under pressure after yesterday’s selloff from 1.2549, a break below 1.2437-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582 and previous support) is needed to retain bearishness and signal the rebound from 1.2347 (last week’s low) has ended at 1.2549 and would revive our bearishness for the fall from 1.2582 to extend weakness to 1.2400-10, below there would add credence to this view and bring further fall to 1.2375-80 first.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent recovery as 1.2500 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 1.2549 would abort and shift risk back to upside for another rise towards last week’s high at 1.2582.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT



