<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2458





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2459



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2495



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2525



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2495





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable has remained under pressure after yesterday’s selloff from 1.2549, a break below 1.2437-40 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 1.2347-1.2582 and previous support) is needed to retain bearishness and signal the rebound from 1.2347 (last week’s low) has ended at 1.2549 and would revive our bearishness for the fall from 1.2582 to extend weakness to 1.2400-10, below there would add credence to this view and bring further fall to 1.2375-80 first.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell cable on subsequent recovery as 1.2500 should limit upside. Only break of said resistance at 1.2549 would abort and shift risk back to upside for another rise towards last week’s high at 1.2582.