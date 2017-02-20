ActionForex.com
Feb 20 08:25 GMT

Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 20 17 06:59 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2427


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2423

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2447

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2493

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2454


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite falling to 1.2388 on Friday, as cable has recovered after holding above indicated support at 1.2383, retaining our view that further choppy trading would take place and test of the lower Kumo (now at 1.2454) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to the upper Kumo (now at 1.2493) and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2524 and bring another retreat later.

On the downside, a drop below said support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further weakness to 1.2300-10 later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

