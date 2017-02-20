<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2427





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2423



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2447



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2493



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2454





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite falling to 1.2388 on Friday, as cable has recovered after holding above indicated support at 1.2383, retaining our view that further choppy trading would take place and test of the lower Kumo (now at 1.2454) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to the upper Kumo (now at 1.2493) and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2524 and bring another retreat later.



On the downside, a drop below said support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further weakness to 1.2300-10 later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.