Feb 22 17 07:55 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2485
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2492
Kijun-Sen level : 1.2455
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2453
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2449
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although cable rebounded after finding support at 1.2401 yesterday and marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, outlook remains consolidative and reckon upside would be limited to resistance at 1.2524 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2549, bring another retreat later.
On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 1.2450-55 and 1.2430 should remain intact. Only a break of strong support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further decline to 1.2300-10 later.
