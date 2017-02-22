<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2485





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2492



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2455



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2453



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2449





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable rebounded after finding support at 1.2401 yesterday and marginal gain from here cannot be ruled out, outlook remains consolidative and reckon upside would be limited to resistance at 1.2524 and price should falter well below resistance at 1.2549, bring another retreat later.



On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to 1.2450-55 and 1.2430 should remain intact. Only a break of strong support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 1.2347, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed and extend further decline to 1.2300-10 later.