Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 23 17 08:19 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2473


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2451

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2464

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2470

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2455


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As cable has rebounded again in London morning, retaining our view that further consolidation within recent established range would be seen and although recovery to 1.2480-85 and possibly resistance at 1.2508 (yesterday’s high) cannot be ruled out, reckon resistance at 1.2524 would cap upside and bring retreat later. Only above 1.2524 would shift risk back to upside for a stronger rebound to resistance at 1.2549 and later towards 1.2575-80.

On the downside, below 1.2420 would bring weakness to 1.2400 but strong support at 1.2383-88 should hold, bring rebound later. Only a drop below said support at 1.2383-88 would revive bearishness and signal the fall from 1.2706 top has resumed for weakness to 1.2347 support first. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

