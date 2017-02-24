ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 24 17 08:48 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2549


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2553

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2501

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2455

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2455


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although yesterday’s rally together with the breach of previous resistance at 1.2549 suggests recent decline from 1.2706 has ended at 1.2347 and initial upside bias is seen for further gain to previous resistance at 1.2582, however, near term, overbought condition should prevent sharp move beyond 1.2600-10 and price should falter below 1.2640-50, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place later.

In view of this, would not chase this move here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Below the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.2505) would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed, bring weakness to 1.2480 but break of 1.2450 is needed to provide confirmation.
 

