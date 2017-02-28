ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : GBP/USD - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 28 17 08:23 GMT
GBP/USD - 1.2427


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                                 : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                 : 1.2432

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.2432

Ichimoku cloud top              : 1.2481

Ichimoku cloud bottom        : 1.2432


Original strategy :

Exit short entered at 1.2470,

Position : - Short at 1.2470

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although cable has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.2479 and consolidation below this level would be seen and weakness to 1.2400 cannot be ruled out, below indicated strong support at 1.2383-84 is needed to suggest a possible downside break, then further weakness to previous support at 1.2347 would follow which is likely to hold on first testing.

On the upside, above 1.2450-55 would bring another bounce to said resistance at 1.2479 but only break there would signal the retreat from 1.2570 has ended and further choppy trading within early established range would be seen, hence upside risk is for gain to 1.2500 and then 1.2520, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2570 (last week’s high), bring retreat later.
 

