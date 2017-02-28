<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> GBP/USD - 1.2427





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.2432



Kijun-Sen level : 1.2432



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.2481



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.2432





Original strategy :



Exit short entered at 1.2470,



Position : - Short at 1.2470



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although cable has retreated after meeting resistance at 1.2479 and consolidation below this level would be seen and weakness to 1.2400 cannot be ruled out, below indicated strong support at 1.2383-84 is needed to suggest a possible downside break, then further weakness to previous support at 1.2347 would follow which is likely to hold on first testing.



On the upside, above 1.2450-55 would bring another bounce to said resistance at 1.2479 but only break there would signal the retreat from 1.2570 has ended and further choppy trading within early established range would be seen, hence upside risk is for gain to 1.2500 and then 1.2520, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, price should falter well below said resistance at 1.2570 (last week’s high), bring retreat later.