Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9983



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9980



Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9947



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9932





New strategy :



Buy at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9905



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback retreated after rising briefly above 1.0000, suggesting consolidation would be seen and as long as yesterday’s high at 1.0007 holds, initial downside risk remains for another retreat to 0.9955 but reckon downside would be limited to 0.9935-40 and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0007 would extend the erratic rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0020, however, break of previous resistance at 1.0045 is needed to retain bullishness and signal recent decline has ended at 0.9861, bring further subsequent rise to 1.0070 but resistance at 1.0094 should hold from here.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent retreat as 0.9935-40 should limit downside. Only a break of support at 0.9900-04 would suggest an top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards indicated support at 0.9861.