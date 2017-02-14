ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0000 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 14 17 09:15 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0036


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0046

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0044

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0039

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0000


Original strategy :

Buy at 1.0000, Target: 1.0100, Stop: 0.9965

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0000, Target: 1.0100, Stop: 0.9965

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has retreated after marginal rise to 1.0069, suggesting consolidation below this level would be seen and pullback to previous support at 1.0015 would be seen, however, reckon downside would be limited to the lower Kumo (now at 1.0000) and bring another rise later, above said resistance at 1.0069 would extend recent rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0090-95, then towards previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond there and reckon 1.0150 would hold from here, bring retreat later.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as previous resistance at 1.0007 (now support) should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 0.9973 would defer and suggest top is possibly formed instead, risk correction to 0.9930-36 support area but break there is needed to add credence to this view, then test of 0.9904 support would follow.
 

