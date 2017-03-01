<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0097





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0081



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0059



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0078



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0064





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0070, stopped at 1.0105



Position : - Short at 1.0070



Target : -



Stop : - 1.0105





New strategy :



Buy at 1.0055, Target: 1.0155, Stop: 1.0020



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback did extend weakness to 1.0009, the subsequent rally on dollar’s broad-based rebound suggests the pullback from 1.0141 has possibly ended there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.0117, break there would add credence to this view for retest of 1.0141, above this level would signal recent erratic rise from 0.9861 low has resumed for headway to 1.0170-80 but 1.0200 should hold from here due to near term overbought condition.



In view of this, would mot chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as 1.0045-50 should limit downside. Only below 1.0009 support would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0141, then test of 0.9967 support would follow, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the aforesaid rise from 0.9861 has ended, bring further decline to 0.9930-36.