Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0055 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Mar 01 17 08:56 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0097


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Sideways


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0081

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0059

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0078

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0064


Original strategy :

Sold at 1.0070, stopped at 1.0105

Position : - Short at 1.0070

Target :  -

Stop : - 1.0105


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0055, Target: 1.0155, Stop: 1.0020

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback did extend weakness to 1.0009, the subsequent rally on dollar’s broad-based rebound suggests the pullback from 1.0141 has possibly ended there, hence consolidation with mild upside bias is seen for further gain to 1.0117, break there would add credence to this view for retest of 1.0141, above this level would signal recent erratic rise from 0.9861 low has resumed for headway to 1.0170-80 but 1.0200 should hold from here due to near term overbought condition.

In view of this, would mot chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as 1.0045-50 should limit downside. Only below 1.0009 support would abort and signal top has been formed at 1.0141, then test of 0.9967 support would follow, once this level is penetrated, this would signal the aforesaid rise from 0.9861 has ended, bring further decline to 0.9930-36.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

