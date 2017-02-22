ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Buy at 1.0075 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 22 17 08:09 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0126


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0102

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0088

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0042

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0017


New strategy  :

Buy at 1.0075, Target: 1.0175, Stop: 1.0040

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As dollar has risen again after brief pullback to 1.0078 and broke above previous resistance at 1.0119, adding credence to our bullish view that recent upmove from 0.9861 low is still in progress and may extend further gain to previous resistance at 1.0137, then 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 1.0175-80 and reckon 1.0200 would hold from here.

In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on pullback as said support at 1.0078 should limit downside. Below previous resistance at 1.0044 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.
 

