Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0071



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0047



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0067



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0036





Original strategy :



Sold at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105



Position : - Short at 1.0070



Target : - 0.9970



Stop : - 1.0105





New strategy :



Exit short entered at 1.0070



Position : - Short at 1.0070



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has eased from 1.0081, dollar's broad-based rebound suggests near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 0.9996 low to extend gain to 1.0090-95 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) and possibly towards 1.0120-25 (50% Fibonacci retracement) but break of resistance at 1.0137 is needed to signal recent decline has ended.



In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 1.0070 and stand aside for now. Below the lower Kumo (now at 1.0036) would suggest the rebound from 0.9996 has ended, bring test of 1.0009 support but break there is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 0.9996, then towards 0.9970-75.