USD/CHF - 1.0060
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0071
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0047
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0067
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0036
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0070, Target: 0.9970, Stop: 1.0105
Position : - Short at 1.0070
Target : - 0.9970
Stop : - 1.0105
New strategy :
Exit short entered at 1.0070
Position : - Short at 1.0070
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback has eased from 1.0081, dollar's broad-based rebound suggests near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 0.9996 low to extend gain to 1.0090-95 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0248-0.9996) and possibly towards 1.0120-25 (50% Fibonacci retracement) but break of resistance at 1.0137 is needed to signal recent decline has ended.
In view of this, would be prudent to exit short entered at 1.0070 and stand aside for now. Below the lower Kumo (now at 1.0036) would suggest the rebound from 0.9996 has ended, bring test of 1.0009 support but break there is needed to signal recent decline has resumed for retest of 0.9996, then towards 0.9970-75.
