Feb 09 17 07:28 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9967
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9960
Kijun-Sen level : 0.9965
Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9974
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9956
Original strategy :
Bought at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9905
Position : - Long at 0.9940
Target : - 1.0040
Stop : - 0.9905
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9925
Position : - Long at 0.9940
Target : - 1.0040
Stop : - 0.9925
Although the greenback dropped yesterday after faltering indicated resistance at 1.0007 and consolidation below this level would take place, as long as support at 0.9930 (yesterday’s low) holds, mild upside bias remains for another rise later, above 0.9980 would bring test of said resistance at 1.0007 but break there is needed to extend the erratic rise from 0.9861 low to 1.0020 and later towards previous resistance at 1.0045 which is likely to hold from here.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 0.9940. Below said support at 0.9930 would risk test of indicated support at 0.9900-04 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards support at 0.9861 (last week’s low) first.
