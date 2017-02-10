ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 0.9940 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Feb 10 17 07:33 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0020


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 0.9975

Kijun-Sen level                    : 0.9972

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 0.9980

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 0.9956


Original strategy :

Bought at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9955

Position : - Long at 0.9940

Target :  - 1.0040

Stop : - 0.9955


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 0.9940, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 0.9965

Position : - Long at 0.9940

Target :  - 1.0040

Stop : - 0.9965


As the greenback has surged again after finding renewed buying interest at 0.9930 yesterday, reinforcing our bullishness for resumption of the erratic rise from 0.9861 low and upside bias remains for further gain towards  previous resistance at 1.0045, however, break there is needed to suggest recent decline from 1.0335 has ended at 0.9861 earlier and encourage for headway to 1.0090-95 but price should falter well below resistance at 1.0122 due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 0.9940. Only below said support at 0.9930 would risk test of indicated support at 0.9900-04 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed instead and revive bearishness for another fall towards support at 0.9861 (last week’s low) first.
 

