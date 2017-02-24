ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Hold long entered at 1.0065 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 24 17 08:53 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0063


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0061

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0082

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0110

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0095


Original strategy :

Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0030


New strategy  :

Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030

Position : - Long at 1.0065

Target :  - 1.0165

Stop : - 1.0030


Although dollar has remained under pressure and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, reckon previous resistance at 1.0044 would limit downside and bring rebound later, above the lower Kumo (now at 1.0095) would bring test of resistance at 1.0117 but break there is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) and possibly 1.0175-80.

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065. Below 1.0030-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141) would abort and suggest top has been formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.
 

