Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Action Forex
Feb 24 17 08:53 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0063
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0061
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0082
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0110
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0095
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0030
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0030
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0030
Although dollar has remained under pressure and marginal weakness from here cannot be ruled out, reckon previous resistance at 1.0044 would limit downside and bring rebound later, above the lower Kumo (now at 1.0095) would bring test of resistance at 1.0117 but break there is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 has ended, bring retest of this level, break there would extend recent upmove from 0.9861 low to 1.0148-50 (50% projection of 0.9967-1.0106 measuring from 1.0078) and possibly 1.0175-80.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065. Below 1.0030-35 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9967-1.0141) would abort and suggest top has been formed instead, bring weakness to 1.0015-20 but break of latter level is needed to provide confirmation.
