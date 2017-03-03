|
Mar 03 17 07:04 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0120
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Sideways
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0128
Kijun-Sen level : 1.01220
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0096
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0069
Original strategy :
Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0075
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0075
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0095
Position : - Long at 1.0065
Target : - 1.0165
Stop : - 1.0095
As the greenback has eased after marginal rise to 1.0146 yesterday, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen, however, as long as 1.0095-00 holds, mild upside bias remains for recent erratic rise from 0.9661 to resume after consolidation, above said resistance at 1.0146 would extend further subsequent gain to 1.0170-80 but reckon 1.0200 would hold from here due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 but one should exit on such rise. Below 1.0095-00 would bring test of support at 1.0065, however, only break there would abort and signal top is formed, then weakness to 1.0040 would follow but support at 1.0009 should remain intact.
