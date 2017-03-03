<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0120





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0128



Kijun-Sen level : 1.01220



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0096



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0069





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0075



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : - 1.0165



Stop : - 1.0075





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0065, Target: 1.0165, Stop: 1.0095



Position : - Long at 1.0065



Target : - 1.0165



Stop : - 1.0095





As the greenback has eased after marginal rise to 1.0146 yesterday, suggesting minor consolidation below this level would be seen, however, as long as 1.0095-00 holds, mild upside bias remains for recent erratic rise from 0.9661 to resume after consolidation, above said resistance at 1.0146 would extend further subsequent gain to 1.0170-80 but reckon 1.0200 would hold from here due to near term overbought condition, risk from there has increased for a retreat later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0065 but one should exit on such rise. Below 1.0095-00 would bring test of support at 1.0065, however, only break there would abort and signal top is formed, then weakness to 1.0040 would follow but support at 1.0009 should remain intact.