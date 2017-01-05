<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0201





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Up





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0179



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0216



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0273



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0259





Original strategy :



Bought at 1.0170, Target: 1.0300, Stop: 1.0135



Position : - Long at 1.0170



Target : - 1.0310



Stop : - 1.0135





New strategy :



Hold long entered at 1.0170, Target: 1.0270, Stop: 1.0140



Position : - Long at 1.0170



Target : - 1.0270



Stop : - 1.0140





Although the greenback dropped quite sharply yesterday on dollar's broad-based weakness, as long as indicated previous support at 1.0144 holds, consolidation with mild upside bias remains for another rebound, above previous support at 1.0250 would signal an intra-day low is formed, bring a stronger bounce to 1.0270-75 but break of resistance at 1.0291 is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0335 has ended, bring retest of indicated resistance area at 1.0335-44 later.



In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 1.0170. Below said support at 1.0144 would abort and signal the rebound from 1.0057 has ended at 1.0335 instead, bring further fall to 1.0100-05 first.