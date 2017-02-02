ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Hold short entered at 0.9955 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 02 17 08:20 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9905


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 0.9916

Kijun-Sen level                    : 0.9921

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 0.9953

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 0.9907


Original strategy :

Sold at 0.9955, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9990

Position : - Short at 0.9955

Target :  - 0.9820

Stop : - 0.9990


New strategy  :

Hold short entered at 0.9955, Target: 0.9820, Stop: 0.9960

Position : - Short at 0.9955

Target :  - 0.9855

Stop : - 0.9960


Although dollar staged a strong rebound to 0.9958, the subsequent retreat has retained our bearishness and below 0.9880-85 would signal the rebound from 0.9861 has ended and bring retest of this level, a drop below there would extend recent fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) but near term oversold condition should prevent sharp fall below 0.9820 and reckon 0.9800 would hold from here. 

In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 0.9955. Only above resistance at 0.9960-66 would abort and signal a temporary low is possibly formed instead, bring rebound towards 1.0000.
 

