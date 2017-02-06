|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday
Written by Action Forex
Feb 06 17 08:29 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 0.9938
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9931
Kijun-Sen level : 0.9948
Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9917
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9914
Original strategy :
Sold at 0.9960, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9960
Position : - Short at 0.9960
Target : - 0.9860
Stop : - 0.9960
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 0.9960, Target: 0.9860, Stop: 0.9960
Position : - Short at 0.9960
Target : - 0.9860
Stop : - 0.9960
The greenback found support at 0.9907 and has rebounded today, suggesting further consolidation would be seen, however, as long as 0.9960 holds, bearishness remains for another test of 0.9907, break there would extend weakness towards last week’s low at 0.9861 but break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25 but reckon 0.9800 would hold from here.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 0.9960 and one should exit on such fall. Only above resistance at 0.9989 (Friday’s high) would shift risk back to upside for the rebound from 0.9861 low to extend gain to 1.0000 and possibly towards another previous resistance at 1.0045 but reckon upside would be limited to 1.0094, bring retreat later.
