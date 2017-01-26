|
Jan 26 17 07:39 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9991
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9991
Kijun-Sen level : 0.9996
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0002
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9990
Original strategy :
Sold at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035
Position : - Short at 1.0000
Target : - 0.9900
Stop : - 1.0035
New strategy :
Hold short entered at 1.0000, Target: 0.9900, Stop: 1.0035
Position : - Short at 1.0000
Target : - 0.9900
Stop : - 1.0035
Dollar's recovery after holding above yesterday's low at 0.9966 suggests further consolidation would take place but as long as resistance at 1.0026 holds, bearishness remains for another fall to indicated support at 0.9960 (this week's low), however, break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend weakness to 0.9925-30, having said that, loss of momentum would limit downside to 0.9900 and reckon 0.9860-70 would hold.
In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 1.0000. Above 1.0035 (previous support) would signal low has been formed at 0.9960, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0050-55 and possibly to 1.0080 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later.
