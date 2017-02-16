|
USD/CHF - 1.0043
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term up
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0045
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0075
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0062
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0052
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0095, Target: 1.0000, Stop: 1.0120
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0085, Target: 0.9985, Stop: 1.0120
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback extended recent upmove to as high as 1.0119 yesterday, the subsequent retreat adds credence to our view that top is formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 1.0025-30 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9930-1.0119 and previous support), below there would bring retracement of recent rise to 1.0015, then 0.9985-90 but reckon downside would be limited to 0.9960 and support at 0.9930 would remain intact.
In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0085-90 should limit upside. Above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but loss of upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 1.0150 and reckon 1.0190-00 would hold from here.
