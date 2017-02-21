|
USD/CHF - 1.0066
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0048
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0042
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0016
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0008
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0075, Target: 0.9975, Stop: 1.0110
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0095, Target: 0.9995, Stop: 1.0130
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although dollar has continued edging higher and near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 0.9967 (last week’s low) to extend gain to 1.0075-80, if our view that top has been formed at 1.0119 is correct, upside should be limited to 1.0095-00, bring retreat later, below 1.0025 would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed, bring weakness to 0.9995-00, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon downside would be limited to said support at 0.9967.
In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on further recovery as 1.0095-00 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but upside should be limited to 1.0150.
