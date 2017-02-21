ActionForex.com
Feb 21 09:55 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Sell at 1.0095 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 21 17 08:28 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0066


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0048

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0042

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0016

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0008


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.0075, Target: 0.9975, Stop: 1.0110

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0095, Target: 0.9995, Stop: 1.0130

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although dollar has continued edging higher and near term upside risk remains for the rebound from 0.9967 (last week’s low) to extend gain to 1.0075-80, if our view that top has been formed at 1.0119 is correct, upside should be limited to 1.0095-00, bring retreat later, below 1.0025 would suggest an intra-day top is possibly formed, bring weakness to 0.9995-00, however, as broad outlook remains consolidative, reckon downside would be limited to said support at 0.9967.

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on further recovery as 1.0095-00 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0119 would abort and signal recent upmove is still in progress for further gain to previous resistance at 1.0122 but upside should be limited to 1.0150.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.