Jan 17 17 08:55 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0050
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0083
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0093
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0088
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0093
Original strategy :
Sell at 1.0195, Target: 1.0065, Stop: 1.0230
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
New strategy :
Sell at 1.0115, Target: 1.0005, Stop: 1.0150
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0137 yesterday and has fallen again, suggesting recent decline from 1.0344 top has resumed and may bring test of previous support at 1.0021, then towards 1.0000 (psychological support as well as 100% projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248) but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344) due to oversold condition.
In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery but at a lower level as 1.0115-20 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0137 would abort and suggest a temporary low is formed, bring a stronger rebound towards 1.0170.
