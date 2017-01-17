ActionForex.com
Jan 17 09:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Sell at 1.0115 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 17 17 08:55 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0050


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0083

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0093

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0088

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0093


Original strategy :

Sell at 1.0195, Target: 1.0065, Stop: 1.0230

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 1.0115, Target: 1.0005, Stop: 1.0150

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0137 yesterday and has fallen again, suggesting recent decline from 1.0344 top has resumed and may bring test of previous support at 1.0021, then towards 1.0000 (psychological support as well as 100% projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248) but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344) due to oversold condition.

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery but at a lower level as 1.0115-20 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0137 would abort and suggest a temporary low is formed, bring a stronger rebound towards 1.0170.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.