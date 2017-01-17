<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0050





Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0083



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0093



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0088



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0093





The greenback met renewed selling interest at 1.0137 yesterday and has fallen again, suggesting recent decline from 1.0344 top has resumed and may bring test of previous support at 1.0021, then towards 1.0000 (psychological support as well as 100% projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248) but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344) due to oversold condition.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery but at a lower level as 1.0115-20 should limit upside. Only above said resistance at 1.0137 would abort and suggest a temporary low is formed, bring a stronger rebound towards 1.0170.