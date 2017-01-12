<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0073





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0105



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0154



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0160



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0155





New strategy :



Sell at 1.0140, Target: 1.0040, Stop: 1.0175



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback rebounded quite strongly to 1.0248 yesterday, dollar ran into heavy offers there and has tumbled below support at 1.0087, suggesting the fall from 1.0335 is still in progress and may extend weakness to previous support at 1.0057, however, break there is needed to retain bearishness and extend early fall from 1.0344 top to support at 1.0021, then towards 1.0000 (psychological support as well as 100% projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248) but downside should be limited to 0.9945-50 (50% Fibonacci retracement of intermediate rise from 0.9550-1.0344).



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 1.0140-50 should limit upside. Above 1.0170-75 would defer and risk a stronger rebound to 1.0200-05 but still reckon upside would be limited to 1.0230 and price should falter below yesterday’s high at 1.0248.