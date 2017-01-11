ActionForex.com
Jan 11 09:27 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 11 17 07:43 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0160


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0170

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0149

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0149

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0145


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback recovered after finding support at 1.0111 yesterday and further consolidation above last week’s low at 1.0087 would be seen, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0190 and resistance at 1.0198 resistance should hold, only a break above 1.0211-21 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 1.0335-1.0087 and previous resistance) would signal the fall from 1.0335 has ended, bring further gain to 1.0240 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement) and then 1.0270 but price should falter below resistance at 1.0291.

On the downside, whilst pullback to 1.0125-30 cannot be ruled out, reckon said support at 1.0111 would limit downside and price should hold above last week’s low at 1.0087. Only break there would shift risk back to downside and extend the fall from 1.0335 towards another previous support at 1.0057 which is likely to hold on first testing due to broad consolidative outlook. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.