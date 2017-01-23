<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0006





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9995



Kijun-Sen level : 1.0034



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0066



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0066





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback resumed recent decline and fell to as low as 0.9974 earlier today, lack of follow through selling and current rebound suggest consolidation would be seen and recovery to the Kijun-Sen (now at 1.0034) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon upside would be limited to the Ichimoku cloud (now at 1.0066) and price should falter well below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now, then look to sell dollar on subsequent rebound. Below said support at 0.9974 would extend recent decline to 0.9965 (61.8% projection of 1.0248-0.9996 measuring from 1.0122) but reckon 0.9925-30 would hold from here.