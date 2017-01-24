ActionForex.com
Jan 24 10:12 GMT

Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 24 17 08:45 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9990


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 0.9981

Kijun-Sen level                    : 0.9990

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0048

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0017


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite falling to 0.9960, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent recovery suggests consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0015-20 cannot be ruled out, however, above the upper Kumo (now at 1.0048) is needed to signal low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.0075-80 but resistance at 1.0094 should remain intact.

On the downside, below said support at 0.9960 would extend recent decline to 0.9925-30 but loss of momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.9900, risk from there has increased for a rebound to take place later. In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

