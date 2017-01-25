<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 1.0020





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0015



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9999



Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0027



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9982





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday's initial fall to 0.9960, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent recovery has retained our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0035 (previous support) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0050-55 would limit upside and 1.0075-80 should hold, price should falter below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later.



On the downside, below the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9999) would bring test of 0.9977 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 0.9960 has ended, bring retest of this level, below there would extend recent decline to 0.9925-30 and possibly towards 0.9900 later. In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now.