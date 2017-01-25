ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 25 17 07:28 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0020


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0015

Kijun-Sen level                    : 0.9999

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0027

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 0.9982


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday's initial fall to 0.9960, lack of follow through selling and the subsequent recovery has retained our view that further consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 1.0035 (previous support) cannot be ruled out, however, reckon 1.0050-55 would limit upside and 1.0075-80 should hold, price should falter below resistance at 1.0094, bring another decline later. 

On the downside, below the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9999) would bring test of 0.9977 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 0.9960 has ended, bring retest of this level, below there would extend recent decline to 0.9925-30 and possibly towards 0.9900 later. In view of this, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

