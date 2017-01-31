|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 31 17 08:41 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 0.9948
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9951
Kijun-Sen level : 0.9989
Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9995
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9984
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Despite yesterday's brief bounce to 1.0045, the subsequent selloff to 0.9933 suggests recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 0.9900, however, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.9860-70, risk from there has increased for a corrective rebound to take place later.
In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9989) would suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.00015-20 but resistance at 1.0045 (yesterday's high) should remain intact.
