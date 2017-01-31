ActionForex.com
Jan 31 09:23 GMT

Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 31 17 08:41 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9948


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 0.9951

Kijun-Sen level                    : 0.9989

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 0.9995

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 0.9984


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite yesterday's brief bounce to 1.0045, the subsequent selloff to 0.9933 suggests recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 0.9900, however, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 0.9860-70, risk from there has increased for a corrective rebound to take place later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9989) would suggest a temporary low is possibly formed, bring a stronger rebound to 1.00015-20 but resistance at 1.0045 (yesterday's high) should remain intact.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

