<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF - 0.9963





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9935



Kijun-Sen level : 0.9934



Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9933



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9930





Original strategy :



Sold at 0.9960, stopped at break-even



Position : - Short at 0.9960



Target : -



Stop : - 0.9960





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite initial fall to 0.9904, the greenback continued finding support just above 0.9900 level and has staged a strong rebound, dampening our bearishness and upside risk is seen for test of 0.9989 resistance but break there is needed to signal recent decline has ended at 0.9861 last week, bring further gain to 1.0020 and later towards previous resistance at 1.0045 which is likely to hold on first testing.



On the downside, below 0.9930-35 would bring another test of 0.9900-05 level but a sustained breach below there is needed to revive bearishness and signal the rebound from 0.9861 has ended, bring further fall to 0.9880, then retest of this last week’s low, break there would extend recent decline to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.