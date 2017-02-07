ActionForex.com
Feb 07 08:04 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 07 17 07:26 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9963


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 0.9935

Kijun-Sen level                    : 0.9934

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 0.9933

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 0.9930


Original strategy :

Sold at 0.9960, stopped at break-even

Position : - Short at 0.9960

Target :  -

Stop : - 0.9960


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Despite initial fall to 0.9904, the greenback continued finding support just above 0.9900 level and has staged a strong rebound, dampening our bearishness and upside risk is seen for test of 0.9989 resistance but break there is needed to signal recent decline has ended at 0.9861 last week, bring further gain to 1.0020 and later towards previous resistance at 1.0045 which is likely to hold on first testing.

On the downside, below 0.9930-35 would bring another test of 0.9900-05 level but a sustained breach below there is needed to revive bearishness and signal the rebound from 0.9861 has ended, bring further fall to 0.9880, then retest of this last week’s low, break there would extend recent decline to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.