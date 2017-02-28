|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Feb 28 17 08:39 GMT
|
USD/CHF - 1.0079
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 1.0083
Kijun-Sen level : 1.0074
Ichimoku cloud top : 1.0071
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 1.0068
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although the greenback retreated after rising briefly to 1.0102 and consolidation below this level would be seen, break of 1.0046 support is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0025 has ended, bring another test of this level, below there would extend the fall from 1.0141 top (last week’s high) to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement).
On the upside, above 1.0102 resistance would bring test of 1.0117 but break of latter level is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 (last week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
About the Author
Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT