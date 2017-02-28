ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/CHF - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 28 17 08:39 GMT
USD/CHF - 1.0079


Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A

Trend                                    : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level                  : 1.0083

Kijun-Sen level                    : 1.0074

Ichimoku cloud top                 : 1.0071

Ichimoku cloud bottom              : 1.0068


New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position : -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback retreated after rising briefly to 1.0102 and consolidation below this level would be seen, break of 1.0046 support is needed to signal the rebound from 1.0025 has ended, bring another test of this level, below there would extend the fall from 1.0141 top (last week’s high) to 1.0000-05 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9861-1.0141) but price should stay well above 0.9967-68 (previous support at 61.8% Fibonacci retracement).

On the upside, above 1.0102 resistance would bring test of 1.0117 but break of latter level is needed to signal the retreat from 1.0141 (last week’s high) has ended, bring retest of this level later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
 

