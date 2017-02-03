|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Feb 03 17 07:55 GMT
USD/CHF - 0.9933
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 0.9929
Kijun-Sen level : 0.9905
Ichimoku cloud top : 0.9921
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 0.9914
Original strategy :
Sold at 0.9955, stopped at 0.9930
Position : - Short at 0.9955
Target : -
Stop : - 0.9930
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Although dollar slipped to as low as 0.9870 yesterday, as this week’s low at 0.9861 has continued to hold and the greenback has staged a rebound from there, suggesting recent decline is not ready to resume yet and further consolidation above said support would be seen, here recovery towards resistance at 0.9958 cannot be ruled out, however, outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to 1.0000 and bring another decline later.
On the downside, expect pullback to be limited to the Kijun-Sen (now at 0.9905) and price should stay above said support at 0.9861-70, bring further consolidation, Only a drop below said this week’s low would extend recent fall to 0.9847-53 (1.618 times projection of 1.0335-1.0087 measuring from 1.0248 and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 0.9550-1.0344) and later towards 0.9820-25 but reckon 0.9800 would hold from here. As near term outlook has turned mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.
