Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.53



Kijun-Sen level : 112.96



Ichimoku cloud top : 112.11



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.05





New strategy :



Buy at 112.95, Target: 113.95, Stop: 112.60



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As dollar’s upmove has accelerated after breaking above resistance at 112.58 (now support), signaling recent decline has indeed ended at 111.59 earlier this week and consolidation with upside bias is seen for test of indicated strong resistance at 113.95-97, however, break there is needed to retain bullishness and extend the rise from 111.59 low to 114.25-30 but near term overbought condition should limit upside to 114.50-60, price should falter well below resistance at 114.94.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to buy dollar on subsequent pullback as the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.96) should limit downside. Only break of indicated previous resistance at 112.58 (now support) would abort and signal top is formed instead, risk weakness to 112.20-25 first.