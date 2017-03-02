<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 114.11





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.98



Kijun-Sen level : 113.79



Ichimoku cloud top : 112.81



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.55





Original strategy :



Buy at 113.00, Target: 114.20, Stop: 112.65



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 113.45, Target: 114.45, Stop: 113.10



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has risen again after staging a strong rally from 111.69 low, suggesting the upmove from there is still in progress and bullishness remains for this move to extend further gain to 114.45-50, however, loss of near term upward momentum should prevent sharp move beyond 114.70 and price should falter well below resistance at 114.96, risk from there has increased for a retreat to take place soon.



In view of this, would not chase this rise here and we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as support at 113.47 should limit downside and bring another rise. Below 113.00-10 would defer but only break of support at 112.77 would abort and suggest top is formed instead, risk weakness to 112.40-45 first, however, price should stay above 112.00 level, bring another rise later.