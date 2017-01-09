<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 117.32





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Sideways





Tenkan-Sen level : 117.32



Kijun-Sen level : 116.63



Ichimoku cloud top : 116.63



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 115.83





Original strategy :



Buy at 116.25, Target: 117.25, Stop: 115.90



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Buy at 116.50, Target: 117.50, Stop: 116.15



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback fell last week to as low as 115.07, the subsequent strong rebound adds credence to our view that low has been formed there and consolidation with upside bias is seen for test of 117.76 resistance, break there would signal the correction from 118.66 top has ended, then further gain to 118.19 level would follow but strong resistance at 118.61-66 should remain intact.



In view of this, we are still looking to buy dollar on dips but at a higher level as 116.45-50 should limit downside. Below 116.20-25 would defer and risk test of the lower Kumo (now at 115.83) but support at 115.73 should contain downside and bring another rebound later.