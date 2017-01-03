ActionForex.com
Jan 03 09:01 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Buy at 117.45 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 03 17 08:23 GMT
USD/JPY - 117.97


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 117.63

Kijun-Sen level                  : 117.42

Ichimoku cloud top             : 116.84

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 116.62


New strategy  :

Buy at 117.45, Target: 118.45, Stop: 117.10

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has surged again after brief pullback to 117.21, suggesting the rally from 116.04 (last week's low) is still in progress and may extend gain towards resistance at 118.25, however, a break above there is needed to signal the pullback from 118.66 has ended, bring retest of this level later. 

In view of this, we are looking to buy dollar on pullback as the Kijun-Sen (now at 117.43) should limit downside and support at 117.21 should remain intact. Only a firm break below said support at 117.21 would defer and risk correction to 116.80-85 before prospect of another upmove.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.