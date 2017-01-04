ActionForex.com
Jan 04 09:03 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Hold long entered at 117.35 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 04 17 08:03 GMT
USD/JPY - 118.00


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 117.86

Kijun-Sen level                  : 117.91

Ichimoku cloud top             : 117.32

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 117.05


Original strategy  :

Bought at 117.35, Target: 118.50, Stop: 117.00

Position :  - Long at 117.35

Target :  - 118.50

Stop : - 117.00


New strategy  :

Hold long entered  at 117.35, Target: 118.35, Stop: 117.50

Position :  - Long at 117.35

Target :  - 118.35

Stop : - 117.50


Although the greenback retreated after rising to 118.61 yesterday, as dollar held just above indicated support at 117.21 and has rebounded, retaining our bullishness and as long as 117.50-55 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 118.35-40 but break of indicated resistance at 118.61-66 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed and extend headway to 119.00-10. 

In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 117.35. Below 117.50 would risk another test of said support at 117.21-22 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed, risk weakness to 116.90-00 first.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.