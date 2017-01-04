|
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday |
Written by Action Forex |
Jan 04 17 08:03 GMT
USD/JPY - 118.00
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Up
Tenkan-Sen level : 117.86
Kijun-Sen level : 117.91
Ichimoku cloud top : 117.32
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 117.05
Original strategy :
Bought at 117.35, Target: 118.50, Stop: 117.00
Position : - Long at 117.35
Target : - 118.50
Stop : - 117.00
New strategy :
Hold long entered at 117.35, Target: 118.35, Stop: 117.50
Position : - Long at 117.35
Target : - 118.35
Stop : - 117.50
Although the greenback retreated after rising to 118.61 yesterday, as dollar held just above indicated support at 117.21 and has rebounded, retaining our bullishness and as long as 117.50-55 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for gain to 118.35-40 but break of indicated resistance at 118.61-66 is needed to confirm upmove has resumed and extend headway to 119.00-10.
In view of this, we are holding on to our long position entered at 117.35. Below 117.50 would risk another test of said support at 117.21-22 but only break there would abort and signal top has been formed, risk weakness to 116.90-00 first.
