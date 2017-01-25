ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Hold short entered at 114.00 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 25 17 06:59 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.70


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 113.69

Kijun-Sen level                  : 113.39

Ichimoku cloud top             : 113.96

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.07


Original strategy  :

Sold at 114.00, Target: 112.80, Stop: 114.35

Position :  - Short at 114.00

Target :  - 112.80

Stop : - 114.35


New strategy  :

Hold short entered at 114.00, Target: 113.00, Stop: 114.10

Position :  - Short at 114.00

Target :  - 113.00

Stop : - 114.10


The greenback met renewed selling interest just below indicated previous resistance at 114.08 and has retreated, retaining our bearishness and as long as said resistance holds, consolidation with  downside bias remains for another test of 112.90 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 112.53 has ended, then a re-visit of this level would follow. 

In view of this, we are holding on to our short position entered at 114.00. Above said resistance at 114.08 would defer and risk rebound towards previous support at 114.53 (now resistance) but only break there would suggest low is formed instead, risk further gain to 114.80-85 and later towards 115.00.
 

