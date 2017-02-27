ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Sell at 112.95 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 27 17 07:47 GMT
USD/JPY - 112.23


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 112.12

Kijun-Sen level                  : 112.40

Ichimoku cloud top             : 113.11

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 112.86


New strategy  :

Sell at 112.95, Target: 111.95, Stop: 113.30

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback met renewed selling interest at 112.96 on Friday and dropped again since, suggesting recent decline is still in progress and may extend further weakness to 111.90-95, break there would bring subsequent decline towards support at 111.59-63, however, loss of near term downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.40-44 (100% projection of 114.96-112.62 measuring from 113.78) and price should stay above 111.00, bring rebound later.

In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as said resistance at 112.96 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above 113.30-35 would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, bring subsequent bounce towards resistance at 113.78.
 

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF
Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):

AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

