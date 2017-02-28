<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.35





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.54



Kijun-Sen level : 112.40



Ichimoku cloud top : 112.64



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.27





Original strategy :



Sell at 112.95, Target: 111.95, Stop: 113.30



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 113.10, Target: 112.00, Stop: 113.45



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback has retreated after meeting resistance at 112.84, as long as support at 111.92 (yesterday’s low) holds, further consolidation would take place and near term upside risk remains for another rebound, above said resistance at 112.84 would bring recovery to 113.05-10 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 114.96-111.92) where renewed selling interest should emerge, bring another decline later. Below said support at 111.92 would extend recent decline towards support at 111.59-63, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.40-44 (100% projection of 114.96-112.62 measuring from 113.78) and price should stay above 111.00, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as 113.05-10 should limit upside and bring another decline. Above 113.40-45 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 114.96-111.92) would abort and suggest low is possibly formed, bring subsequent bounce towards resistance at 113.78.