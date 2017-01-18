ActionForex.com
Jan 18 09:35 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Sell at 114.05 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Jan 18 17 08:46 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.22


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 113.04

Kijun-Sen level                  : 113.08

Ichimoku cloud top             : 114.37

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.81


Original strategy  :

Sell at 114.15, Target: 112.85, Stop: 114.50

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


New strategy  :

Sell at 114.05, Target: 112.85, Stop: 114.40

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


The greenback has recovered after falling to 112.57, suggesting consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to the lower Kumo (now at 113.81) is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to 114.00-05 and price should falter well below resistance at 114.39, bring another decline later, below said support at 112.57 would signal recent decline form 118.66 top is still in progress and may extend weakness to 112.50, then 112.30-35 (100% projection of 116.87-113.76 measuring from 115.45).

In view of this, would be prudent to sell dollar on subsequent recovery as 114.00-05 should limit upside. Only above resistance at 114.39 would abort and signal low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 114.65-70 .
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.