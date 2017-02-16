ActionForex.com
Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Sell at 114.50 Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 16 17 07:39 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.97


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term up


Tenkan-Sen level              : 114.04

Kijun-Sen level                  : 114.36

Ichimoku cloud top             : 114.12

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.88

New strategy  :

Sell at 114.50, Target: 113.50, Stop: 114.85

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


As the greenback has retreated after rising to 114.96 yesterday, suggesting top is possibly formed there and consolidation with mild downside bias is seen for test of 113.65-70 (38.2% Fibonacci retracement of 111.59-114.96), then towards 113.25-28 (previous support and 50% Fibonacci retracement) but break there is needed to signal the rise from 111.59 has ended, bring further fall towards 112.86-99 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement), bring rebound later.

In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 114.50-55 should limit upside and bring another decline. Only above said resistance at 114.96 would abort and signal the aforesaid rise from 111.59 low is still in progress and may extend headway to 115.15-20 and later test of previous chart resistance at 115.38.
 

