Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term up





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.37



Kijun-Sen level : 113.56



Ichimoku cloud top : 114.20



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 114.11





Original strategy :



Sell at 114.50, Target: 113.50, Stop: 114.85



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





New strategy :



Sell at 114.50, Target: 113.50, Stop: 114.85



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has recovered after finding support at 113.08, suggesting minor consolidation above this level would be seen and corrective bounce to 113.85-90 is likely, however, reckon upside would be limited to 114.25-30 and 114.50 should hold, bring another decline to 112.86-88 (previous support and 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of 111.59-114.96) but break there is needed to signal the rise from 111.59 has ended, bring further fall towards 112.55-60.



In view of this, we are looking to sell dollar on recovery as 114.50-55 should limit upside and bring another decline. Only above said resistance at 114.96 would abort and signal the aforesaid rise from 111.59 low is still in progress and may extend headway to 115.15-20 and later test of previous chart resistance at 115.38.