Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Up





Tenkan-Sen level : 116.36



Kijun-Sen level : 116.85



Ichimoku cloud top : 117.89



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 117.68





New strategy :



Sell at 116.65, Target: 115.65, Stop: 116.



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





The greenback dropped sharply since yesterday and broke below previous support at 116.04, suggesting another leg of corrective decline from 118.66 top is in progress and mild downside bias is seen for further fall to 115.50, then 115.20-25, however, reckon 115.00 would limit downside and price should stay above previous support at 114.74, bring rebound later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to sell dollar on recovery as 116.65-70 should limit upside. Only above previous support at 117.05 (now resistance) would abort and signal low is formed instead, risk a stronger rebound to 117.25-30.