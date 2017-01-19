|
Jan 19 17 08:04 GMT
USD/JPY - 114.91
Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A
Trend : Near term down
Tenkan-Sen level : 114.70
Kijun-Sen level : 114.02
Ichimoku cloud top : 113.48
Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.10
Original strategy :
Sold at 114.30, stopped at 114.65
Position : - Short at 114.30
Target : -
Stop : - 114.65
New strategy :
Stand aside
Position : -
Target : -
Stop : -
Dollar's rebound from 112.57 turned out to be much stronger than expected, suggesting low has been formed at 112.57 and consolidation with upside bias is seen for further gain to 115.20-25, then towards 115.45 resistance but a firm break above there is needed to signal recent decline has ended, then further rise to 115.55-60 (50% Fibonacci retracement of 118.61-112.57) wand later 115.90-00 would follow, however, reckon price would falter below 116.30 (61.8% Fibonacci retracement).
In view of this, would not chase this rise here and would be prudent to look to turn long on pullback as the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.03) should limit downside and price should stay above the upper Kumo (now at 113.48), bring another rise later.
