Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.37



Kijun-Sen level : 113.30



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.51



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.49





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has rebounded again after holding above support at 113.04, retaining our view that further consolidation would be seen and another bounce to resistance area at 114.00-08 cannot be ruled out, however, break there is needed to signal low has been formed at 112.53 earlier this week, bring further gain towards 114.53 later.



On the downside, below said support at 113.04 is needed to revive bearishness and bring test of 112.90 support, break there would signal the rebound from 112.53 has ended, then a re-visit of this level would follow. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside for now.