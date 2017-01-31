<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.63





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.54



Kijun-Sen level : 114.09



Ichimoku cloud top : 114.72



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 114.31





Original strategy :



Bought at 113.80, stopped at 113.45



Position : - Long at 113.80



Target : -



Stop : - 113.45





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite rising to 115.38 on Friday, the subsequent selloff dampened our bullishness and signals top has possibly been formed there and near term downside risk remains for the fall from 115.38 to extend weakness towards support at 113.04 support but break there is needed to signal the rebound from 112.53 has ended at 115.38, bring further fall to 112.80, then towards said last week's low at 112.53.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 114.09) would bring test of previous support at 114.26 (now resistance) but break there is needed to signal an intra-day low is formed, bring test of the upper Kumo (now at 114.72), however, price should falter below resistance at 114.94.