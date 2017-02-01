ActionForex.com
Feb 01 09:23 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Trade Idea : USD/JPY - Stand aside Print E-mail
Candlesticks and Ichimoku Intraday | Written by Action Forex | Feb 01 17 08:06 GMT
USD/JPY - 113.57


Most recent candlesticks pattern   : N/A

Trend                      : Near term down


Tenkan-Sen level              : 113.19

Kijun-Sen level                  : 113.03

Ichimoku cloud top             : 114.31

Ichimoku cloud bottom      : 113.82

New strategy  :

Stand aside

Position :  -

Target :  -

Stop : -


Although the greenback dropped quite sharply to 112.08, the subsequent cross-inspired rebound suggests a temporary low is possibly formed there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen but break of resistance at 113.97 is needed to add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound to 114.25-30 and later 114.50.

On the downside, whilst pullback to 113.15-20 is likely, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.03) would limit downside and bring another rebound later. Only a break of 112.60-65 would signal the rebound from 112.08 has ended and bring weakness to 112.35-40 first. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.
 

About the Author

Candlesticks Intraday Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
1st Update: 0630 - 0700; 2nd Update: 0930 - 1000; 3rd Update: 1230 - 1300; 4th Update: 1500 - 1530
Pairs Covered: EUR/USD, USD/JPY, GBP/USD, USD/CHF

Elliott Wave Daily Trade Ideas Update Schedule (GMT):
AUD/USD, EUR/JPY: 0800 - 0830; EUR/GBP, USD/CAD: 1430 - 1500 GMT

Latest in Candlesticks Intraday Trades

Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading

For the first time, our Action Forex analysts are revealing the strategies they use in formulating the trading ideas in our popular Candlesticks and Ichimoku Analysis section. These strategies are presented in our newly released ebook "Advanced Candlesticks and Ichimoku Strategies for Forex Trading." Don't miss this opportunity in learning these techniques that professional traders use. Download both Part I and Part II NOW!
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Trade Ideas

Candlesticks Trades
Elliott Wave Trades

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.