Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 113.19



Kijun-Sen level : 113.03



Ichimoku cloud top : 114.31



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 113.82



New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Although the greenback dropped quite sharply to 112.08, the subsequent cross-inspired rebound suggests a temporary low is possibly formed there and consolidation with mild upside bias is seen but break of resistance at 113.97 is needed to add credence to this view, bring a stronger rebound to 114.25-30 and later 114.50.



On the downside, whilst pullback to 113.15-20 is likely, reckon the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.03) would limit downside and bring another rebound later. Only a break of 112.60-65 would signal the rebound from 112.08 has ended and bring weakness to 112.35-40 first. As near term outlook is mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.