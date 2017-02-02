<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 113.68





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.93



Kijun-Sen level : 113.22



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.51



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.99





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite yesterday’s strong rebound to 113.95, as the greenback has retreated after failing to penetrate indicated resistance at 113.97, retaining our view that further consolidation would take place and weakness to 112.40-45 cannot be ruled out, however, a break of this week’s low at 112.08 is needed to retain bearishness and signal early decline has resumed and extend subsequent fall to 111.70-75.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Tenkan-Sen (now at 112.93) would bring test of the Kijun-Sen (now at 113.22) but reckon the upper Kumo (now at 113.51) would limit upside and price should falter below strong resistance area at 113.95-97, bring retreat later. Only a break of said resistance at 113.97 would confirm low has been formed at 112.08, bring a stronger rebound to 114.25-30 and later 114.50.