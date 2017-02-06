<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY - 112.70





Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 112.51



Kijun-Sen level : 112.86



Ichimoku cloud top : 113.00



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.76





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





As the greenback has rebounded after holding above indicated support at 112.05, suggesting further consolidation above this last week’s low would be seen and another bounce to 113.00 cannot be ruled out, however, as outlook remains consolidative, reckon upside would be limited to resistance at 113.49 and price should falter well below resistance at 113.95-97, bring retreat later.



On the downside, below intra-day support at 112.23 would revive bearishness and bring retest of 112.05 but break there is needed to confirm recent decline has resumed and extend further fall to 111.70 and possibly 111.50 which is likely to hold from here due to near term oversold condition, bring rebound later. As near term outlook is still mixed, would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime.