Most recent candlesticks pattern : N/A



Trend : Near term down





Tenkan-Sen level : 111.97



Kijun-Sen level : 112.19



Ichimoku cloud top : 112.81



Ichimoku cloud bottom : 112.77





Original strategy :



Bought at 112.30, stopped at 111.95



Position : - Long at 112.30



Target : -



Stop : - 111.95





New strategy :



Stand aside



Position : -



Target : -



Stop : -





Despite overnight brief bounce to 112.58, the greenback met renewed selling interest there and has fallen again, suggesting recent decline is still in progress and may extend weakness to 111.50, however, loss of downward momentum should prevent sharp fall below 111.20-25 and reckon 111.00 would hold from here, risk from there remains for a rebound to take place later.



In view of this, would not chase this fall here and would be prudent to stand aside in the meantime. Above the Kijun-Sen (now at 112.19) would bring another test of said resistance at 112.58 but break there is needed to signal an intra-day low is formed, bring a stronger rebound to the upper Kumo (now at 112.81).